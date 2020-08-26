Matthias Schoenaerts onthult mural op parking AVA

Zenith (Matthias Schoenaerts)heeft een nieuwe mural in Antwerpse Brederodestraat gemaakt.

“De Mural kreeg de naam ‘No Pressure, No Diamonds’. De afgelopen maanden werden mensen over de hele wereld gek. Dus het was tijd voor een tegengif. Een kleurrijke en levendige weergave van een verlangen naar het leven. Ongeacht het weer, is het aan ons om te leren en te dansen in de regen.

Deze muur is ook een hommage aan de hiphopcultuur, een cultuur die net als jazz en blues onder druk is ontstaan ... Deze kunstvormen zijn niet alleen genres, het zijn sociaal-historische bewegingen die gevormd worden door de levens van talloze mensen in elke soort van strijd ... Ze zijn ook een uiting van toewijding, discipline en creativiteit. Met deze mural wilden Digital Does en ik die energie en levendigheid vertalen naar dit werk.”

Lees hieronder de originele tekst van Zenith :

“Fissures and flaws. Surface cracks and deep scars. Tangible pangs: Our world is

riddled with them. It hints at breaking, splitting, snapping, but this giant rock never

caves to its torment. This is an homage to our home and the infinite stone it’s

yielded us. I’ve photographed these so-called defects all over the world, then

magnified and painted them somewhere else on the planet. This is a form of

gratitude, announcing there’s glory in imperfection, triumph in pain and echoed

connections everywhere.

The sixth wall in the series is called “No pressure, no diamonds”

Last months the world and people went crazy. So it was time for an antidote. A

colourful and vibrant expression of a desire for life.

No matter the weather it’s up to us to learn and dance in the rain.

This wall is also an hommage to the Hip-Hop culture, a culture risen out of

pressure just like jazz and blues... Those artforms are not just genres... They are

socio-hystorical movements that document the lives of countless people in any

kind of struggle... They are also a manifestation of commitment, discipline and

creativity.

With this wall Digital Does and myself wanted to translate that energy and

vibrance into our painting. We wanted to make something fresh.

Get fresh

The term "fresh" as it is used here originates from the early 1980's Hip-

Hop/Breakdance/graffiti culture. For lack of better words it means "awe inspiringly

original". To, "get fresh" or "getfresh," is the act of doing something fresh,

something never done before and done in a way that radiates energy and life.

The crack in the wall was photographed in the street where JR and myself made a

mural in Paris. Every new place where I paint gives me a new present, as if I’m

granted unexpected gifts permanently to keep sharing this energy. Cracks and

scars everywhere. Beauty to share anywhere.

Let’s dance in the rain.

(bericht en foto : nans-com)