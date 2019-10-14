Nathalie Meskens verwacht eerste kindje

Nathalie Meskens is zwanger van haar eerste kindje. Dat heet ze zelf bekendgemaakt via Instagram.

Dit is de boodschap die ze vanochtend de wereld instuurde :

You can hope,pray,fight or work hard for things in life...but the greatest gifts come from mother nature ...

I’m carrying a whole world inside of me,so magical and exciting!!✨

We are so grateful for this pregnancy and enjoying every step of it. Growing every day, like our little one in my belly,to become the best parents we can be. So happy to share the biggest news that I will ever share...

I’m gonna be a mom!!!!!!jipieeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!